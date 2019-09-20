CORLIES, W. GEORGE At Cottage Hospital, Uxbridge, on Monday, September 16, 2019. George Corlies of Pefferlaw was the beloved husband of Donna (Kicksee) Corlies. Father of Sharon Clarke, William (Susan) Corlies and the late Christopher Corlies. Grandfather of Kristan (William), Kameron, Christopher and great-grandfather of Madeline, Grace, Fiona and Liam. Brother of Barb Suddard, Jim Corlies and the late Carol Marvin. Survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Groveside Cemetery, Brooklin. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of George to the Markham-Stouffville Hospital Cancer Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019