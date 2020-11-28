FULLER, W. HAROLD Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, at the age of 95, with his wife and daughter by his side. Harold is survived by his wife Lorna (nee Parrott), his children David (Sheppe) and Rebecca (Jim), his four grandchildren Jordan, Dustin, Stacey, and Geoff and four great-grandchildren Dior, Eli'a, Mikyla, and Isabel, and his brother Dave. He is now reunited with his parents, William and Daisy Fuller, sisters Esther, Olive, Evangeline, and Constance. He has been welcomed home by his Saviour and one day we will be with him again. A celebration of Harold's life will take place at a later date in 2021. If you would like to make a donation in Harold's memory, please do so to Prairie College, at prairie.edu
or to SIM Canada at www.sim.ca
or sim.org
.