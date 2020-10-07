MORRIS, W. John (WWII Veteran) Passed away peacefully, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Loving husband of the late Peggy Morris (2006). Dear dad of Anne Harvey (Robert) of Amaranth, Paul Morris (Sue) of Bracebridge and the late Lynn Mucci (2020) and her husband Trip. Grandpa will be remembered by Kevin (Martina), Megan (Brock), James (Tee), Larissa, Ryan (Alexandra), Taylor (Thomas), Alex and all 10 of his great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Kathleen Aitkin of England and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Ron. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, Ontario, K0M 1A0, at hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-738-3222.