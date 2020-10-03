WYNN, W. John Passed away peacefully, on September 28, 2020, at the age of 88, in the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia. John was born in Carville, Ontario, to Walter Watkin Wynn and Isabel Wynn on October 14, 1931. John is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn and his children Carolyn Paccagnella (Denis), John Wynn (Kimberly), and Meredith Barwick (Michael). Proud Poppa to Bryan Paccagnella (Amy) and Kurt Alisch. John was Poppa and Great-Poppa to extended family in Ontario and British Columbia. John was forever known as a gentleman. He was a kind gentle soul with a loving heart. John and Marilyn were inseparable during their 61 years of marriage. Always enjoying each other's company in every life adventure. He was a hero, mentor, inventor, and guide to his children. John loved to coach soccer, hike in the forest, bird watch, take photographs, read about and watch airplanes, and spend time at the cottage. John also enjoyed traveling. His working career expanded over 40 years as the Assistant General Manager of CCTF, a Division of EMCO Ltd. In retirement, John and Marilyn moved from Richmond Hill to Orillia to move closer to their children, Carolyn and John. This last year proved to be more challenging as John's Lewy Body Dementia made regular daily events more challenging. Marilyn ensured John stayed in their home as long as possible so they would remain together. The family is thankful for all the support from the doctors, nursing staff, and caregivers over the last month and several years. There will be no service or celebration of life at this time. Interment is at Glendale Memorial Gardens. A private family gathering will occur at a later date. A donation to the charity of your choice will be welcome. Forever in our hearts and memories, we will dearly miss our Husband, Father, Poppa, Great-Poppa, and friend. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia.



