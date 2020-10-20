(nee ELCOCK)

October 21, 1927 - October 15, 2020

In loving memory of a wonderful mother, grandma and great-grandma who passed away peacefully after a brief illness not related to Covid. She would have been 93 on October 21st. She lived a great life with winters in Florida with snowbird friends and summers with family at the cottage in Muskoka. In recent years, home was Chartwell Village in Orangeville, loving frequent visits with family. Over the years she loved her dogs.

Predeceased by parents Frank and Gladys Elcock, husband John H. Wilson, companion Neville Horsefall, brothers Dudley and Ronald and sister Mary (John) Mills. Dearest mother of Tim (Maureen MacDonald, deceased), Mark (Sue) and Rob. Beloved grandma to Erin (Steve), Jeff (Kristin), Bradley, James (Maggie), Lucas (Lauren) and Eric. Cherished great-grandma of Charlie, McKenzie and Hallie who loved visits to grandma's big castle. She loved her family and she is already being missed by all. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held next spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store