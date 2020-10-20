1/
W. JOYCE WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee ELCOCK)
October 21, 1927 - October 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful mother, grandma and great-grandma who passed away peacefully after a brief illness not related to Covid. She would have been 93 on October 21st. She lived a great life with winters in Florida with snowbird friends and summers with family at the cottage in Muskoka. In recent years, home was Chartwell Village in Orangeville, loving frequent visits with family. Over the years she loved her dogs.
Predeceased by parents Frank and Gladys Elcock, husband John H. Wilson, companion Neville Horsefall, brothers Dudley and Ronald and sister Mary (John) Mills. Dearest mother of Tim (Maureen MacDonald, deceased), Mark (Sue) and Rob. Beloved grandma to Erin (Steve), Jeff (Kristin), Bradley, James (Maggie), Lucas (Lauren) and Eric. Cherished great-grandma of Charlie, McKenzie and Hallie who loved visits to grandma's big castle. She loved her family and she is already being missed by all. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held next spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved