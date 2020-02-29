|
|
TUDHOPE, W. Megan July 20, 1932 February 23, 2020 Very sadly passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in her home at the Bramalea Retirement Residence. Husband Iain Tudhope, predeceased her death in 2005. Loving mum to cherished daughter Siobhan. Beloved aunt to adored niece Sarah Tudhope of Great Britain. We are particularly grateful to Megan's circle of angels, which included her dear friends and caregivers who helped tend to her every need. A celebration of life will be held at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, ON, 905-456-8190, on Saturday, March 21st from 1-2 p.m. for visitation followed by a service and reception at 2 p.m. Donations in Megan's memory may be made to the Canadian Institute for the Blind or the Peel Children's Aid Foundation. Condolences would be appreciated online at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com. Interment to be held privately at a later date. "Your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget"
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020