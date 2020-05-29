W. R. MORRISON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRISON, W. R. William "Bill" Ross Morrison peacefully passed away on May 26, 2020 at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Bill was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1933 and immigrated to Canada in 1956. Dear brother of Roy, Ethel, Dorothy (Peter), Andrew (Muriel) and Anne (Nigel) and predeceased by his brother George (Maureen), sisters Jean (Jack) and Margaret (Rob). Bill was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews all whom reside in the UK, the Easterbrook family and many friends in Canada. A private funeral service will be held at Ward Funeral Home. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved