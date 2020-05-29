MORRISON, W. R. William "Bill" Ross Morrison peacefully passed away on May 26, 2020 at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Bill was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1933 and immigrated to Canada in 1956. Dear brother of Roy, Ethel, Dorothy (Peter), Andrew (Muriel) and Anne (Nigel) and predeceased by his brother George (Maureen), sisters Jean (Jack) and Margaret (Rob). Bill was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews all whom reside in the UK, the Easterbrook family and many friends in Canada. A private funeral service will be held at Ward Funeral Home. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.