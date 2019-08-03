Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waclaw FIEGLAR. View Sign Obituary

FIEGLAR, Waclaw Just two months short of his 98th birthday, our hero and Veteran of WWII passed away peacefully in Rome, Italy, holding the hand of his loving son Alex. Waclaw was a true soldier as he successfully overcame innumerable challenges during his life. At the young age of 17, he was exiled by Russia from his hometown in Poland and sent to forced labour in the salt mines of Kazakhstan. A year and a half later he joined the Polish 2nd Corps and fought in one of the most important battles of WWII at Monte Cassino. Unable to return to Poland, he immigrated three times: to the UK, to Argentina and finally to Canada. Each time he had to start over, finding a new job and making a new home for his family. He was proud of his fiery Greek princess Adelaide (who survives him) and their 73 years of marriage and their ability to give their children Alex and Diana the opportunities they had been denied. Waclaw impressed everyone whom he met with his intellect, his fluency in four languages (Polish, Italian, Spanish and English), his stoicism and ironic Polish humour. All who had the pleasure of his company recognized him as a man of strong values: a patriot who fought for his country and for liberty; a family man devoted to his wife and children; a feminist who supported and respected his wife and daughter's careers and who taught his son how to be a good man and father. Waclaw's legacy includes his loving daughter Diana Fieglar-Rossi (Dino A. Rossi) his son Alex Fieglar (Alexandra Bugailiskis) and his grandchildren Dino D. (Lori Boz-Rossi), Daniela (Johnny Pellico), Henry and Angelica and his great-grandchildren Daniel, Devan and Sophia. He is also missed greatly by his extended family members, his sister Ada Wasilkowska and his nieces Krystyna and Bogumila.

