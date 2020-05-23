WAI WON (Deborah) DER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WAI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DER, WAI WON (Deborah) Born in Hoiping County, China, in 1932. Died in Toronto, on May 20, 2020. Wai Won Der lived a remarkable life of sacrifice, courage, and hard work. A talented seamstress and gardener, her greatest joy was the simplest – presiding over a noisy multi-course meal with her children and their children. Left to mourn are her devoted husband of 60 years, Wing Hong, brother, Bing Hap Chau and his family, children, Fred (Margaret), Wahry (Brian), and Kingsley (Helen), grandchildren, Tina (Eric), Kevin, Elizabeth, Gillian, Hannah and Allison. Many thanks to the incredibly talented and caring Sunnybrook Hospital staff, especially the members of the cardiac care unit, kidney dialysis clinic and the ICU. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Sunnybrook in Wai Won's memory at donate.sunnybrook.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved