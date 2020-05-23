DER, WAI WON (Deborah) Born in Hoiping County, China, in 1932. Died in Toronto, on May 20, 2020. Wai Won Der lived a remarkable life of sacrifice, courage, and hard work. A talented seamstress and gardener, her greatest joy was the simplest – presiding over a noisy multi-course meal with her children and their children. Left to mourn are her devoted husband of 60 years, Wing Hong, brother, Bing Hap Chau and his family, children, Fred (Margaret), Wahry (Brian), and Kingsley (Helen), grandchildren, Tina (Eric), Kevin, Elizabeth, Gillian, Hannah and Allison. Many thanks to the incredibly talented and caring Sunnybrook Hospital staff, especially the members of the cardiac care unit, kidney dialysis clinic and the ICU. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Sunnybrook in Wai Won's memory at donate.sunnybrook.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.