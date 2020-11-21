1/1
WALBURGA "WALLY" GRESSER
GRESSER, WALBURGA "WALLY" January 11, 1928 – November 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Paul (1986). Wally was a loyal and devoted mother to Marianne (David Odell), Peter, Delores (predeceased), Willy (Colleen), Lisa (David Fay), Doreen (Spencer Saunders), and Karol. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Thank you to her support team Terry and Jennifer and the around the clock care given by her daughter-in-law Colleen. A celebration of life has taken place. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
