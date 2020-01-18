|
|
ARNDT, WALDEMAR (WALT) June 25, 1940 - January 12, 2020 Passed away at Southlake Regional Centre with family by his side. Beloved husband of Jean Arndt (née Kneller). Son of the late Julius Arndt and Olga Arndt. Cherished father to Elizabeth Herrema (Howie) and LeeAnn Ball (David). Opa to Gerrit, Brigitte, Dawson and Chandler. Dearly missed by siblings Albert and Ingrid. Will be missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family would like to sincerely thank all nurses and doctors at Southlake Regional Centre and the Central LINH PSW's for their exceptional care. Cremation to take place and celebration of life at a later date in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020