Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for WALDEMAR ARNDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALDEMAR (WALT) ARNDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALDEMAR (WALT) ARNDT Obituary
ARNDT, WALDEMAR (WALT) June 25, 1940 - January 12, 2020 Passed away at Southlake Regional Centre with family by his side. Beloved husband of Jean Arndt (née Kneller). Son of the late Julius Arndt and Olga Arndt. Cherished father to Elizabeth Herrema (Howie) and LeeAnn Ball (David). Opa to Gerrit, Brigitte, Dawson and Chandler. Dearly missed by siblings Albert and Ingrid. Will be missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family would like to sincerely thank all nurses and doctors at Southlake Regional Centre and the Central LINH PSW's for their exceptional care. Cremation to take place and celebration of life at a later date in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALDEMAR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -