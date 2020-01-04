|
|
GLASS, Waldemar E. "Wally" December 24, 1948 – December 27, 2019 Peacefully passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Tanis and devoted, loving father of Nathan and Sarah. Wally is also survived by his sister, Margaret and several nieces and nephews. Respecting Wally's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-3 p.m., with a service beginning at 3:00 p.m. and at Reid's Funeral Home, 14 Russell St., in Leamington, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Special thanks to Dr. Michael Miletin and nurses, Angel, Mickey, and Tricia, in the ICU-CCU at Etobicoke General Hospital for their very kind and supportive care. For those who wish, donations to the OSPCA, the , or a charity of your choice would by appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020