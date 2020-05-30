BEBRIS, WALDEMAR JOHN Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Waldemar John Bebris, aged 94, of a stroke at Kristus Darzs, Long-Term Care Home, on April 25, 2020. He will be missed by his spouse, Irina Brunavs and her family, his children, Ilze and Andrew and their families, grandson Mathew and family. He was born in Liepaja, Latvia and became one of thousands of immigrants to Canada after the devastation of Europe during WWII. He made a happy home with his wife Milda in Toronto and raised two children while building a business in insurance and later real estate. He was active in the Latvian Community, a Toastmaster and an avid skier. He also loved the country life and spent many happy hours building and renovating their small hobby farm outside Markdale, Ontario and skiing in Beaver Valley with his family in the winter. Sadly, his wife Milda passed away soon after they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. His love of poetry and literature inspired him to pen a memoire of his life with Milda, chronicling their first meeting and many years together. It remains a history much valued by his family and friends. Waldemar was devoted in his later years to his spouse, Irina Brunavs. They spent fifteen years of contentment as a couple and enjoyed traveling and the company of their extended families. We love you and will miss you deeply. Many thanks to the staff of Kristus Darzs who cared for him with great patience in the last year of his life and through these difficult months. Arrangements for a memorial/ celebration of life to be held at a later date.



