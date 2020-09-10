1/
Dr. Waldemar PRUZANSKI
PRUZANSKI, Dr. Waldemar September 9, 2020 On Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home. Dr. Waldek (Waldemar) Pruzanski, beloved husband of Lily Alexander Pruzanski, and the late Vera Pruzanski. Loving father and father-in-law of Dr. Mark Pruzanski and Mara Kaplan, Corinne Pruzanski and Robert Halpern, Maggie and Ron Riley, and Kate and David Daniels. Devoted grandfather of Aden, Evie, Jasper, Maddy, Alek and David. Waldek was an esteemed physician, who devoted his life to research and medicine, helping everyone who called on him for his expertise and brilliance as a diagnostician. With close to 600 books, chapters, publications, chapters and abstracts, he remained a modest man who never wanted the spotlight. Waldek was a man of honour, dignity, culture and great intellect. He never stopped in his pursuit of knowledge, keeping up on the Economist and reading a biography of Stalin to his last days. He and Lily were a love story for the ages, and she was with him at his side, holding his hand every day. Their bond and commitment blended two families who love each other, support each other, and love spending time together. He will be dearly missed. A Family graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Waldek Pruzanski Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
