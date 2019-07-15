LAWRIE, WALLACE ALAN (AL) Passed away peacefully at the Bearbrook Retirement Residence in Ottawa on July 9, 2019, Al Lawrie, age 79. Loving husband of Marilyn (nee Innes) for 58 years. Father of Douglas (Dora) of Winnipeg, Brent of Ottawa, Craig (Colleen) of Kingston and Ryan of Ottawa. Grandfather of Shaun, Robert, Alexander (Shelby), Dana (Bryson), Patrick, Gillian, Catherine, Nicholas and Alyssa. Brother of Brian (Mary), Bruce (Linda), Glen (Debbie) and Sharon Snider (Mark); brother-in-law to Ron (Clio) and Dale Innes. Born and raised in Toronto, Al was an exceptional athlete and fan of sports in his younger days, a passion that continued well into his later years. He volunteered in his community, was an avid reader, had a love for the country and was especially fond of playing games of all kinds. Al was a teacher for many years at school boards in Renfrew County, Toronto, Peterborough and Cornwall (Akwesasne). Following his retirement, he enjoyed many happy times with friends and family at the lake side in Calabogie. Following cremation, a gathering of immediate family will be held at the grave site. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Al at the Calabogie Community Hall (574 Mill Street, Calabogie, ON) from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Sincere thank you to the staff of Bearbrook Retirement Residence, Bayshore Health and the Orleans Palliative Health team. In lieu of flowers, if friends and family wish to make a memorial donation, please consider The Hospital for Sick Children (Sick Kids) in Toronto or the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in the Toronto Star on July 15, 2019