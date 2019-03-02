Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALLACE ALFRED BURNIE. View Sign

BURNIE, WALLACE ALFRED Sunrise – October 17, 1920 Sunset – February 27, 2019 It is with the most profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Wallace (Wally) Alfred Burnie on February 27, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Care, Palliative Care Unit in his 99th year. Beloved partner of Gloria Cole for thirty-eight wonderful years, dearly loved by Sheila Cole (Steve Buck). The best Poppa and Grandpa ever to Eric and Colin Gies and best friend and buddy of his furry love Lola. Dear father of Michael (deceased), Stephen Burnie (Kelly) of Calgary, Alberta, Robin Livingston (the late Hugh) of Delta, BC and Jim (Suzanne) of Kanata, Ontario and loved by his nieces and nephews, and missed by many grandchildren, especially Rachel, Becky, Graham, Melissa, Katharine and Stephen Jr. Predeceased by his brothers Ernie and Harold and sisters-in-law Enid and Dorothea. A Veteran of WWII RCAF, Wally was a man of many talents. Wally was retired from Ontario Hydro as electrical inspector in Richmond Hill and Newmarket Area Offices, he enjoyed ham radio operation, his computer, swimming, scuba diving, high board diving and piloted his own private plane, to name a few of his hobbies. A perfectionist, he loved carpentry and wired, plumbed and generally was adept at turning his hand to any challenges while maintaining modesty and humility. Our most sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the R.A.U. and the palliative care unit for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Rose (C.B.I.), his P.S.W. Wally will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and neighbours. As for Wally's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Wally's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street, Newmarket. "Enjoy that rum and coke at 3:30 p.m. sweetheart." I love you.

157 Main Street South

Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9

