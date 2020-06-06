WALLACE EDMOND McLEOD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WALLACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McLEOD, WALLACE EDMOND Ph.D, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his ninetieth year. Loved husband of Elizabeth, father of Betsy (Daniel), John (Mary), James (Fay) and Angus (Andrea), grandfather of Aubrey and Arthur McLeod, Kimberley Favron and Zara McLeod, great-grandfather of Percy McLeod. A Masonic service will take place when feasible. Charitable donations would be welcomed to the Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, Victoria College, 71 Queen's Park Crescent, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1K7.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved