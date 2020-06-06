McLEOD, WALLACE EDMOND Ph.D, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in his ninetieth year. Loved husband of Elizabeth, father of Betsy (Daniel), John (Mary), James (Fay) and Angus (Andrea), grandfather of Aubrey and Arthur McLeod, Kimberley Favron and Zara McLeod, great-grandfather of Percy McLeod. A Masonic service will take place when feasible. Charitable donations would be welcomed to the Class of 1953 Scholarship Fund, Victoria College, 71 Queen's Park Crescent, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1K7.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.