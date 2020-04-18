WINTER, Wallace (WallY) Hubert 1926 - 2020 After 93 years of life, Wally died peacefully, on April 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Rena, the love of his life, with whom he spent 69 special years. Predeceased by son Douglas (Diana). Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Shirley), Robert (Anne) and Ellaine (Keith), and grandchildren, Calvin (Simone), Megan, Ryan (Hyacinth), Aaron, Joshua and Grace (Jeff). Born in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, to Howard (born in the UK) and Florence (nee Bird, born in Alberni). Wally grew up in Port Alberni and worked at various summer jobs in the lumber industry before heading off to UBC where he obtained a BSc in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he took a job with Ontario Hydro, intending to gain some work experience before returning home to BC. His first job landed him in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), where on a blind date, he met nursing student Rena Torrie. Smitten, Wally stayed in Ontario, married Rena, and they began their life in Toronto. Together they raised 4 kids while Wally pursued a career at Hydro. He rose through the ranks to become Director of Power Systems Operations. Upon his retirement, the Hydroscope employee newspaper celebrated Wally's 40 year career with a story captioned "40 Years of Keeping the Lights On". Working at Hydro also involved travel, igniting a passion that extended well into retirement. Wally and Rena travelled the world together as documented in thousands of pictures. Wally's other passion was researching his rich family history. Wally volunteered his business acumen to assist Parkwoods United Church in managing their Brookbanks Apartments. He served as President of RACA (Ranchdale Community Association). Wally lived a long and happy life. He wasn't one for idle talk. He always did what he said he would do. He was a role model for his children, showing them how to be successful in life. He was a kind person, loving husband, generous father and grandfather. Plans to celebrate his life are on hold. To be advised of the arrangements, or to forward any memories (which the family would appreciate), send a note to wallymemories@gmail.com. Donations may be made in Wally's name to a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.