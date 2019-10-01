LOTTO, DR. WALLACE NEIL "WALLY" Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Campbell House Hospice, in his 96th year. Wally was predeceased by his wife Eleanor (2012). Loving father of Neil, Margie and her husband Mike McCarthy and Ross; proud grandfather of Wesley (Ilona), Samantha (Dustin), Alanna (Kal), Kevin (Leanna), Jennifer (Jacob) and Andrea (Ryan); will be forever cherished by his great-grandchildren Ben, Jessie, Julia, Josh, Hannah, Robbie, Emily, Leah, Ella, Anna, Ava, Maddie, Sarah and Brielle. Wally is survived by his brother Victor (Nicky), predeceased by his sister June. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Our sincerest thanks to Dr. Houston for the many years of care that went way up and beyond anything we would have expected. Also to Reverend Ray Dobson, who has been a friend and confidant for many years. We are also so very grateful for the wonderful ladies that cared for Dad with such love and care that allowed him to remain in his home until the last few days. A big thank you also to the staff and volunteers at Campbell House and for the generosity that has made this place possible. It was a peaceful place for Wally's last few days. A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4th at Holy Trinity Clearview, 4 St. Clair St. in Duntroon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Wally's online Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019