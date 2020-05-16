JENNINGS, WALLACE RICHARD June 1, 1917 - May 10, 2020 Peacefully, after a full life, in his 103rd year, on May 10, 2020 at The Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre. Predeceased by his beloved wife Weedena (nee Bellman). Loving father of Wayne (Edith) of Minesing, ON and Wendy Morris of Russell, ON. Cherished Grandpa of Grant (Marzia). Proud Great Grandpa of Zara and Miles. Predeceased by his special friend Barbara Gifford. Will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Wally graduated from OAC with a BSc in Animal Husbandry in 1940 and retired in 1980 from the Department of Agriculture, as National Grades Standards Officer for Canada. He enjoyed travelling, working on his farm, looking after cattle and his garden. He had been very active with golfing and curling and enjoyed all card games and spent many winters in Florida. He was a Mason for over 70 years as a proud member of Robertson Lodge No 292. The family wishes to express our deep appreciation to Dr. Paula Tchen and all the staff of Ottawa 2 West, for their excellent and loving care. At his request there will be no funeral or memorial service. In memory of Wally, please consider a donation to the PRVHC Foundation, 1750 Russell Rd., Ottawa, ON K1G 5Z6. Arrangements entrusted to Daley Family Funeral Home, Metcalfe, ON. Online condolences at www.daleyffh.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.