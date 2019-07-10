Wallace Roy WAREHAM

Obituary

WAREHAM, Wallace Roy Suddenly at Georgetown Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 88. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Scott and Laura and her husband Dave Beaulieu. Cherished grandfather of Kristi and Jesse. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019
