GRAHAM, Wallace (Wally) Speers November 26, 1928 – November 29, 2020 Wally died peacefully at Comox Valley Hospital, three days after his 92nd birthday. Wally is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna, his daughter Dale (Rick Husband), his brother Hugh Graham (partner Barb Suter, daughters Susan and Martha), and his sister Catherine Goddard (John Goddard, sons Graham, Richard, and David). So many cousins and their offspring will also miss him dearly, along with many friends, musicians, and fellow bridge players in Ontario and Comox. Wally was predeceased by his parents Lillian (Speers) and Jethro Graham, and his sister-in-law Nancy. Born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario, Wally attended the University of Manitoba for Interior Design before marrying Donna. His work in sales with Benjamin Moore was followed by ventures in government, real estate, manufacturing, and the restaurant business, while Donna and Wally called Winnipeg, Mississauga and Ottawa home. They retired to Bobcaygeon, Ontario and were cherished members of that community for 27 years. They moved to Comox, BC this year to be close to their daughter Dale. Wally and Donna quickly found new friends and bridge companions in their new residence. Wherever he lived, he put his heart and soul into his family and friends. He loved making music (he appeared at Roy Thomson Hall, playing banjo with the Bobcaygeon Olde Tymers), and playing cards (achieving Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League). Wally was a skilled woodworker, creating furniture and crokinole boards, and repairing anything and everything. He was unique, genuine, and loved nothing more than making people laugh. A celebration of life will take place in Bobcaygeon in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Bobcaygeon Food Bank.



