JAMES, Walter Alfred 1929 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Alfred James, in his 91st year. He will be greatly missed by his wife Elizabeth Richie Terry. A celebration of his life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, ON 416-485-5572, on Saturday, November 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. Refreshments served, followed by the interment at 1:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019
