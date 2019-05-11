Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER (WALLY) BREMNER. View Sign Service Information Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel 54 Coldwater Street East Orillia , ON L3V 1W5 (705)-326-3595 Obituary

BREMNER, WALTER (WALLY) "Death tiptoed in and took me by the hand, remarking it was time to go. And so I went, with only a brief backward glance at a life lately lived. Goodbye my friends." (One of Wally's many creative iterations, as specifically requested by Wally, in true Wally fashion, for the start of this writing…). Died at Leacock Retirement Home on May 1, 2019, at the age of 87. Surviving his partner in love and adventure of 56 years, Coco. Supporting Dad of Gord (Orillia) and Paula (Toronto). Fun Papa to Gord and Heather's children: Sutton, Luke, and Cole. Predeceased by siblings Jim, Barb and Marilyn. Wally was born in Toronto where he developed his longstanding passion for baseball and English in equal measure. As a principal for 15 years, Wally delighted in connecting with students and infusing his fellow teachers with "Wally humour" which is well-known to create automatic eye-rolling. Travelling with an emphasis on history has always been a family affair, including an incredible world tour in 1978. International pursuits for Walco continued well into their 80s, as documented in Wally's many satirical scrapbooks. On retiring to Orillia, Wally continued his penchant for socializing with fellow history buffs, when he was not immersed in a new book or drafting another poem. In particular he relished his participation in the John A. dinner committee. There will be no visitation or formal funeral. However, a celebration of Wally's life will be held on June 17th in Orillia (Couchiching Golf & Country Club, 370 Peter St. North), beginning at 6:30 p.m. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital be considered in Wally's name. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, 705-326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

