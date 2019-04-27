Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER CAVANAGH. View Sign Obituary

CAVANAGH, WALTER It is with profound heartbreak that we announce the passing of Walter Cavanagh on the afternoon of January 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Walt leaves the love of his life and soulmate for 50 years Joan and his cherished children Scott (Vicki), Brian (Jacqueline). He was beloved Grampy to his two granddaughters Isabella and Gabriella. Also, mourning his loss are his sister-in-law Vilja, Joan's late brother Jim and all their family. Walt worked for the Toronto and North York Boards of Education. He was a Teacher, Vice Principal and Principal at the many schools he worked at throughout his 34-year career. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed golfing in Canada and also in Florida with friends and family. Walt was passionate about his family, education and sports and will be missed greatly. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future time. A light from our family has gone A voice we loved is still A place is vacant in our home No one can ever fill In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Walt's honour to the , 416-961-7223.

CAVANAGH, WALTER It is with profound heartbreak that we announce the passing of Walter Cavanagh on the afternoon of January 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. Walt leaves the love of his life and soulmate for 50 years Joan and his cherished children Scott (Vicki), Brian (Jacqueline). He was beloved Grampy to his two granddaughters Isabella and Gabriella. Also, mourning his loss are his sister-in-law Vilja, Joan's late brother Jim and all their family. Walt worked for the Toronto and North York Boards of Education. He was a Teacher, Vice Principal and Principal at the many schools he worked at throughout his 34-year career. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed golfing in Canada and also in Florida with friends and family. Walt was passionate about his family, education and sports and will be missed greatly. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future time. A light from our family has gone A voice we loved is still A place is vacant in our home No one can ever fill In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Walt's honour to the , 416-961-7223. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019

