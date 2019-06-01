Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Edward WARD. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

WARD, Walter Edward It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Edward Ward on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 74 wonderful years. Loving father of Susan Denyer (John), Stephen Ward and Julie Sinclair (Thane). Cherished Grandfather of Graham, Laura, Adam, Emma, Blakely, and Alice. Loved uncle of Janice and Frank Ward. Wally will be remembered for his WWII service as a typhoon fighter pilot receiving the Legion of Honour for completing 100 missions. His career with the Peel Board of Education as the principal of Gordon Graydon Secondary School, founder of INDEC Alternative School and the director of Continuing Education has enriched the lives of young people and has given him immense pleasure over the years. In his community, Wally has received awards for citizenship in Mississauga and has headed committees that provide services and language learning for adults and new Canadians. Friends and family will remember Wally as living his life with enthusiasm and showing great interest in all those around him. For this reason, he has been blessed with the richness of many friendships throughout his life. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service and burial at St. Peter's Church Erindale, 3041 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2 p.m.



