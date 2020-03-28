|
BLOIS, Walter "Wally" G. October 5, 1935 – March 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Fudger House, in his 85th year. Wally is survived by his friends, Graham Martin, Mike Harper, Sharon Maxwell, and his nephew Greg Stait and niece Kim Bevington (nee Stait). Wally was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Stait (nee Blois) and his parents Dr. George M. Blois and Doris E. Blois (nee Vanderbilt). Wally was a talented musician, capturing audiences with his love of music and skill of playing the piano. Wally had a brilliant mind, he always enjoyed conversation around current events, history, sports; he loved to talk with people. He will be missed by his friends at Fudger House, St. Thomas's Anglican Church (Huron St., Toronto), and Red Pine Camp. Wally's family would like to thank the CNIB and the staff and volunteers at Fudger House for their kindness and compassion. Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel at a later date, followed by an interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. In memory of Wally and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CNIB or Fudger House.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020