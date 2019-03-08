Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER GERHARD MULLER. View Sign

MULLER, WALTER GERHARD March 18, 1926 - March 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 92. Walter was born and raised in the village of Boyden, in the former province of East Prussia, Germany. As the second of 5 children, born to the late Friedrich and Ida Muller, Walter is survived by siblings Irmgard, Waltrant and Rudi and joins long-lost brother Heinz. Walter rejoins Antonie (Toni) Muller, his beloved wife of nearly 62 years. Walter will be forever missed by his children Ralph (Melissa) and Gary (Jennifer), was a loving opa to Olivia, Emily, Benjamin and Katie, and is also mourned by extended family including Stan, Noel, Arlis, Tristan, Elfriede, Rosi and many other relatives and friends. Walter immigrated to Canada in 1952. Throughout his life, Walter worked as a farmer, coal miner, cook, at a foundry, would own and operate 2 restaurants, a delicatessen, a hobby store, sold real estate and was an accomplished electronics technician at Nortel. Following his retirement from Nortel, Walter and Toni enjoyed their winters in Florida. An intelligent, curious, talented, self-taught and industrious man, his hobbies and interests included history, anthropology, astronomy, wood carving, oil painting, model ship building, carpentry, building custom furniture and completing countless home improvement projects. Through his life, Walter was an avid reader who also enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and playing cards and games. Walter lived his life with integrity and purpose, always leading by example and he will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in Walter's honour on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Online condolences at



MULLER, WALTER GERHARD March 18, 1926 - March 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 92. Walter was born and raised in the village of Boyden, in the former province of East Prussia, Germany. As the second of 5 children, born to the late Friedrich and Ida Muller, Walter is survived by siblings Irmgard, Waltrant and Rudi and joins long-lost brother Heinz. Walter rejoins Antonie (Toni) Muller, his beloved wife of nearly 62 years. Walter will be forever missed by his children Ralph (Melissa) and Gary (Jennifer), was a loving opa to Olivia, Emily, Benjamin and Katie, and is also mourned by extended family including Stan, Noel, Arlis, Tristan, Elfriede, Rosi and many other relatives and friends. Walter immigrated to Canada in 1952. Throughout his life, Walter worked as a farmer, coal miner, cook, at a foundry, would own and operate 2 restaurants, a delicatessen, a hobby store, sold real estate and was an accomplished electronics technician at Nortel. Following his retirement from Nortel, Walter and Toni enjoyed their winters in Florida. An intelligent, curious, talented, self-taught and industrious man, his hobbies and interests included history, anthropology, astronomy, wood carving, oil painting, model ship building, carpentry, building custom furniture and completing countless home improvement projects. Through his life, Walter was an avid reader who also enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and playing cards and games. Walter lived his life with integrity and purpose, always leading by example and he will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in Walter's honour on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Online condolences at www.chapelridgefh.com Funeral Home Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

8911 Woodbine Avenue

Markham , ON L3R 5G1

(905) 305-8508 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close