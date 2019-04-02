GIRNIUS, WALTER Born June 14, 1927, in Petraši?nai, Lithuania and immigrated to Canada after the Second World War, living in Downsview (Toronto). Predeceased by his mother Susana and his wife of 60 years, Zita. He was a partner in a commercial printing business for over 50 years. Upon retirement, Walter and his wife loved to travel all over the world and had a great love of dogs. After moving to Hamilton, he became an active and social member of the Lithuanian Community and enjoyed doing puzzles in his final years. He was also an active supporter of Lithuanian youth, especially Scouts. Visitation will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas, on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2 – 5 p.m. Prayers for the Departed Faithful will be held at 2:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Lithuanian Martyrs' Catholic Church, 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga, on Thursday, April 4th, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery, Mississauga. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019