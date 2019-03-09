BRADSHAW, Walter Gordon It is with great sadness that the family of Walter "Wally"" Gordon Bradshaw announces his death on March 5, 2019, at the age of 65. Wally will be remembered by his children, Kasey (Shawn) and Hudson (Zane), his four grandchildren, Kaydance, Aubrey, Tayla and Damian, his brother Terry, nephew Andrew and other extended family. Wally was predeceased by Crystal and Ruth. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst Street, Toronto, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. You will be missed Wally.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Gordon BRADSHAW.
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Bathurst Chapel
366 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
(416) 603-1444
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019