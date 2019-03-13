Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER GREEN. View Sign

GREEN, WALTER A lifetime painter and decorator, Walter passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Sunrise of Aurora. Dear friend of Gisela and family. Brother to Phyllis and George Crews, Roland (deceased) and Gertie Green, Clayton and Effie Green, Albert and Emma Pardy and the late Kitchener and Rachel Green. Special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 6 - 8 p.m. at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair). Service in the chapel on Saturday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated. Many thanks to the caregivers at the Sunrise Seniors Residence of Aurora.

