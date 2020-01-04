Home

MATRAVERS, WALTER H. May 20, 1920 - December 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully, December 28, 2019, in his 100th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Edna. Sadly missed by his brother, John (Edna); his 3 nieces and partners, Robyn (Simon), Ainsley and Clare (Dave); and his dear friends and extended family in Canada and abroad. A private family service will be held at York Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering, May 23, 2020 (details to follow). On behalf of his wife, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences to www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
