WILLIAMS, WALTER HARLEY December 20, 1934–May 17, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Harley Williams, taken from us first by Alzheimer's, then by COVID-19. Loving husband of Merle for 63 years. Father of Ted (Sue) Williams, Karen (Darryl) Wright, Kathy Williams and Marlene (Jerry) Soulliere. Grandfather of Colin, Blake, Derek, Leah, Duncan, Austin, Ryan and Rachel. Great-grandfather of Clark and Sadie. Brother of Arthur (Bud) Williams, deceased. Harley worked for Shell Canada for 35 years. He was a sports enthusiast who coached football, umpired softball, curled during the winter and played slow-pitch into his 80s. His competitive nature also extended to board games and bridge. Community minded, Harley was on the Boards for Operation Springboard and the Red Door, and a member of the United Church and the AOTS Men's Club. Thank you to the staff at Guildwood Extendicare for their compassionate care. Donations in Harley's memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society or Jubilee United Church.



