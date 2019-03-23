ROUTLEDGE, WALTER HARRIS Always gregarious and larger than life, beloved Husband, Brother, Friend, Father, Grandfather, Businessman and Competitor, passed away March 18, 2019 at the age of 83. In typical "Walternator" style, he exited quickly, but not quietly. Walter will forever be remembered by his wife of 50 years, Joan; son Sean (Marie) and two grandchildren. Walter will also be greatly missed by his brothers Graham, Danny and Hedley as well as his extended family and dear friends. Walter was predeceased by his sister Heather. A Visitation in memory of Walter will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. and Reception. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at marshallfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019