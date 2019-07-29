Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter HOMBURGER CM. View Sign Obituary

HOMBURGER, CM, Walter It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Walter Homburger, CM on July 25, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, Ontario at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Emmy (Schmid) during their 58 years of marriage. Dearly loved father of son Michael Homburger (Olivia), daughter Lisa Noel (Richard). Sadly missed by his four devoted grandchildren Ella and Oscar Homburger and Sara and James Noel. Cherished by his brother Peter Homburger (Ruth) and nephews Phil (Debbie), Dave (Michelle), Steve (Teresa), and Drew (Amy). Predeceased by his brother Wolf Homburger (Arlene) and nephew Paul (Donna), as well as niece Joanna (Britton), and cousins Eve (Jacob) and Ann Homburger, including their extended families. Loving brother-in-law to Sylvia Schmid and Uncle to daughters Krista Schmid (Christian) and Karin Reid (Cameron) with their loving children Adrian, Marco and Juliette. During a long and distinguished career Walter's passion for the Arts influenced many, both locally and globally, throughout the performing arts community. Walter will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by those whose lives he touched. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre, Christie Gardens Assisted Living, and all of the respective caregivers and support workers who have touched our family's life. A private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at TSO.CA/Tribute or 416-598-5311 and to the Walter Homburger Scholarship with the University of Toronto Faculty of Music at [email protected] or 416-978-0811. Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019

