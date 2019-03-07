Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER JOHN AND VIOLA ELIZABETH KOPERA. View Sign



KOPERA, WALTER JOHN AND VIOLA ELIZABETH It is with great sadness we announce Walter John Kopera quietly passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, February 24, 2019 and was quickly reunited with his beloved wife Viola Elizabeth Kopera (nee Williams) when she suddenly passed away at the age of 94 on Monday, February 25, 2019. They were married for 48 glorious years and ultimately shared a room at the Extendicare Long Term Care facility in Scarborough. Wally was a loving father to Aldona (Stephen) Kenthol and Jo-Anne (Robert) Leathen. Precious Dziadzia to grandchildren, John (Niki), Jacquelyn, Michael, Nancy and Barry. Survived by his brother and friend Stan and predeceased by siblings Wanda, Frank and parents Jozef and Marianna (nee Podsadecki). Vi was welcomed into the Kopera family and was predeceased by parents Charles and Jennie Williams. Family and friends will be received at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Ave. in Ajax L1S 2E3, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral Services to be held in the Chapel at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto (www.alz.to) would be appreciated by the family. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019

