WYSOCKY, WALTER JOHN June 9, 1954 – November 4, 2019 Friends mourn the loss of Walter Wysocky of Toronto, who died peacefully at home after a long illness. Son of John and Lucia (Koval) Wysocky, Walter was cut from a unique cloth. A polyglot with a quick and curious mind, he could discuss music, politics and professional sports with equal ease and relish. His generous heart touched many lives, and he is profoundly missed. Sincere thanks to his healthcare teams at St. Joseph's Health Centre and the Dorothy Ley Hospice, who did much to make his last weeks easier. Memorial donations to either organization would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019