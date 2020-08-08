BELL, WALTER JOSEPH May 6, 1933 – August 1, 2020 Quietly and peacefully, our beloved father slipped away just before midnight, with his longtime, devoted partner, Carol, by his side. Dad has now rejoined his father Richard, mother Jessie and younger brother, Jim. Doris Bell of Aberfoyle, his wife of 21 years, sister Elizabeth Honeyman and niece Carrie Mae Bell also survive him. Deeply missing his physical presence, but grateful that he is now free from his short but intense battle with cancer are his 4 children; Dianne Paron (Dino), Richard Bell, Barbara Sheppard and Michael Bell, as well as 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dad and Carol enjoyed many vacations in Hawaii over the years. Dad loved dogs, Merlot, McDonald's ice cream sundaes, and Christmas mornings. He earned the nickname of "funny grandpa" because of his wonderful sense of humor, and it stuck. He was so proud of his family. Dad also took great pride in his work; an outstanding 60+ years in sales. He was the consummate professional and always a true gentleman. His loss is immeasurable. We miss you dad, now and forever. A private family service will take place at a later date.



