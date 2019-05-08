SUDAR, WALTER JOSEPH July 4, 1930 – May 4, 2019 It is with great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Walter Sudar, in his 89th year. He leaves behind Anne, his loving wife of 60 years. Dear father to Sandra (Peter Soknacki), Tony and John (Cindylynn). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Steven, Zack and Sierra. He was born in Rouyn, Quebec, attended Bishop's University in Ottawa, leading to a 41-year career with Northern Electric. In later years, he remained active and enjoyed his morning walks with friends at Scarborough Town Centre. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Road (west of McCowan), on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Prayers, eulogies and memories will be shared at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Providence Healthcare or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019