WALTER JOSEPH SUDAR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER JOSEPH SUDAR.
Service Information
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON
M1M 1N5
(416)-267-4656
Obituary

SUDAR, WALTER JOSEPH July 4, 1930 – May 4, 2019 It is with great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Walter Sudar, in his 89th year. He leaves behind Anne, his loving wife of 60 years. Dear father to Sandra (Peter Soknacki), Tony and John (Cindylynn). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Steven, Zack and Sierra. He was born in Rouyn, Quebec, attended Bishop's University in Ottawa, leading to a 41-year career with Northern Electric. In later years, he remained active and enjoyed his morning walks with friends at Scarborough Town Centre. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Road (west of McCowan), on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Prayers, eulogies and memories will be shared at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Providence Healthcare or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.