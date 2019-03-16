Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter KARPENKO. View Sign

KARPENKO, Walter Walter Karpenko was born in Forget, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully in Mississauga in his 89th year. Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eleanor Jane Karpenko, their three sons; Greg (Ann), Steven (Jill) and Paul (Jenny), six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Walter lived a full life and worked hard to generously support his family and many favourite charities. In retirement Walter loved to play golf and bridge, and was always a big part of family gatherings and hosted an annual Grey Cup party in the fall. The family would like to thank the many caregivers who took care of Walter and the friends and visitors who supported him in his final months. A private family remembrance and celebration of life will be held in the summer. In lieu of gifts or flowers please make a donation to your charity of choice.



