KISLUK, WALTER It is with great and mournful sadness, that on Friday, September 20, 2019, Walter passed away. He was an outstanding teacher, accomplished musician and avid skier. His positive attitude was infectious and his interactions with students was always warm-hearted. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sandra, beloved daughter, Marika and husband John, brothers Michael, the late Emil, sister-in-law Dr. Robin Tityk, nephew John Russell, cousins Cynthia, Gary and their children Craig, Michael, Jonathan and Stephanie and his cousin, Walt Michalsky. He cherished his profound friendship with John Gulbis, whom he called, "My Prince Mishkin", Dostoevsky's most charitable and good-hearted character. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court St., St. Catharines (905-685-6584), on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. Panachyda on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7 p.m., then visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of service in the chapel at 4 p.m. Memorial donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (866-585-2873), would be appreciated by the family.

