Service Information M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway S. Keswick , ON L4P 2E3 (905)-476-7711 Obituary

KOPCZEWSKI, WALTER On May 2, 2019, we said goodbye to an amazing man. We called him "Dad". Most will remember him as "Wally". He will also be remembered as a business owner, accordian player, band member, pig roast host, human merry-go-round, water-ski boat driver, lover of fine foods and open-door policy for his friends. Dad was very proud of us, his daughters, Sharon (Al), and Monica (Greg). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Cole (deceased), Taylor, Dane, Barrett, Violet and great-granddaughter Sophia for sharing his favourite joke or his infamous bear hugs. Also missed by Rosanne and his sisters, Stella (Sebastian), Francesse (David), and Ann (Tony, deceased). Dad was predeceased by his brother Anthony (Claudia). Whether by the lake, at the shop or on the road Dad was the guy we could always hold accountable for, a funny joke, a genuine smile that will stay with us, forever and a mile. As your daughters we are thankful for all your patience, love and unwavering support. Your generous and kind philosophy will stay with us forever. Don't worry Dad, Greg will keep the windows clean! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be listed on the M.W. Becker Funeral website. If you would like us to contact you directly with the details please send your contact information in a private condolence message. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Georgina Food Pantry. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario.

