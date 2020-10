KRAML, WALTER Passed away peacefully in hospital, on October 16, 2020. He is dancing with his wife Maria once again. Walter leaves behind a family of friends who will miss him. Many are grateful to him for introducing them to Oak Lake where they have built homes and memories for over 40 years. He was a welder (UA Local 46), a world traveller, a wrestling enthusiast, a big fan of Tim Hortons double double and a proud member of Toronto's Austrian community. Schlaf gut Onkel Walter ?