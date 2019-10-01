PURSLEY, WALTER LOUIS December 21, 1934 - September 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Irene for 62 years. Loving father of Marianne, Lois and Walter. Proud Papa to his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Wally will be remembered for his loving spirit and infectious smile. His dedication to his family, friends and career as a Fire Fighter was inspiring. Friends will be received at Scott Funeral Home, West Toronto Chapel, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 1273 Weston Road (one light north of Eglinton). Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019