LUCHIN, Walter Passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved son of Angelo (deceased) and Lidia and cherished father of Shannon (Shawn) and Jennifer (Gareth). Adored Nonno of Nicholas, Gabriel and Joseph. Husband of Cathy and brother of Lucy (Patrick). Loving uncle of Nicole, Michael, Robyn and Todd. Visitation will be held at W.C. TOWN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m at W.C. Town Chapel. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations made to the would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019