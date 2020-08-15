SCOTT, WALTER MALCOLM April 1, 1954 - August 12, 2020 Walter entered into rest at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, following a short battle with brain cancer. Predeceased by parents, Gilbert and Doris Scott of Mt. Hope. Survived by his brother, Wayne of Mt. Hope. Also survived by many cousins. Walter lived much of his life in Scarborough, Ontario. After receiving his Master of Engineering from McMaster University he spent his career as a Civil Engineer. Walter stayed in contact with university friends around the world. He was a longtime fan and season ticket holder of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Special thanks to John and Pat Hussack, Darlene Galarneau, Dorothy Isbister and Nancy Kovacs. Thanks also to the LHIN and St. Peter's Hospital Staff of 3 West for their care and support. Thanks to neighbours, family and the congregation of Case United Church for cards, phone calls and food. Visitation will take place at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A private family service will be held, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Case United Church or a charity of your choice. He was a very quiet gentleman who was loved and highly respected by many.