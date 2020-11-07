1/1
WALTER MICHAEL GODSOE
GODSOE, WALTER MICHAEL Dr. Lt Col (retd), DDS, CD February 27, 1937 - October 29, 2020 Walter passed away after a brief struggle with cancer on the morning of October 29, 2020. Walter has joined his soulmate Maureen Amelia (nee Coveart) Godsoe. He is the cherished father of Heather Benedetti (Sergio), Wendy Chapman (Julian), Michael (Lynn Scott), Melissa (Joe Grant). Adored Gampy of Sarah, David, Christopher, Jacob, Amelia, Nicholas, Ryan, Matthew, Robert, Maiden, Alastair, Macabe, Brooklyn, Crosby and Jasper. Dear brother of Gerry, Elizabeth, Julie, Joanne, Angel and predeceased Nancy, Janet and Mary-Carol. Walter had a long career in the Canadian Armed Forces culminating in commanding The Toronto Scottish Regiment (Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother's Own) as a Lieutenant Colonel. In his civilian career, he followed in his father's footsteps and practiced dentistry in the Beach in Toronto from which he retired in 1997. A private family service was held at St John's Roman Catholic Church. Once the global pandemic has abated, the family will host a celebration of life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's name to St. John's Roman Catholic Church 794 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M4E 1R7.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
