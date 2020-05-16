WALTER MORRISON
MORRISON, WALTER In loving memory of Walter who passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on May 13, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Loving Husband to wife Joyce for over 68 years. Devoted Dad to Sheryl (Bob) Lubbock, Janice (Brian) Bacik and Scott (Elaine) Morrison. Amazing Gramps to Apryl (Travis), Brett, Chris, Casie, Breanna and Reece. Loved, missed and remembered forever by your family. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Details of remembrance and donations in lieu of flowers can be found at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home website: www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
