MOYSEUIK, Walter At Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Dearly beloved husband for 72 years of the late Olga Moyseuik (Rusnick). Beloved father of Donna Marie and Linda Dale Moyseuik. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. Panakhyda Sunday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019